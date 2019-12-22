McLEOD, LORI At the age of 60, died peacefully on December 17, 2019, with her sister and brother-in-law at her side. Lori had put up a brave battle with cancer. Predeceased parents were Shirley and John McLeod. Lori will be greatly missed by sister and brother-in-law Karen and Mike Morrell, nieces and nephews John (Lucy), Sean, Jamie (Roberta), Kyle, and Kayla (Matt), her great-nieces and nephews, as well as her aunt, cousins and friends from the library. Special thanks to Arlene (Charlie, deceased) and Deanna (Ed) for always being there for her. To all the doctors and nurses and the palliative care nurses at Scarborough General Hospital who helped her through her journey. Lori's wishes were for no service and a private family interment will be held in the spring.

