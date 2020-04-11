|
SIMPSON, Lorna Elaine Passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Canterbury Place, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Simpson. Loving mother of Peter (Pam), Paul (Deborah), Karen (Craig). Adored grandmother of Cathy (Luke), Victoria (Klayton), Patricia (Samantha) and her great-grandson Logan. Elaine dedicated her life to her family and helping others. She was a volunteer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (now Toronto Rehab) for 65 years and was proud to have received the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award. We would like to give special thanks to the staff at Canterbury Place for their exceptional care and loving support to our mother over the last 3 years. She was extremely happy living there. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020