GILES, LORNA ELIZABETH (nee NICKLE) August 13, 1934 - July 6, 2019 Mom has been reunited with Dad (the late Charles Allan) and will now take up watching over her three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren from Heaven. A longtime resident of Richmond Hill, Mom will be remembered for her many volunteer positions that she held over the years, as well as being a loyal employee with several businesses in town. Service to others made her happy, and the many stories of small kindnesses that people have shared with us recently has been wonderful. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Monday, July 8th from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 2 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel. Rev. Matthew McMillan officiating. In lieu of flowers, do something kind for another, or make a donation in Mom's name to the or Mackenzie Health. The palliative care nurses there truly are angels walking among us. We love you Mom, and we will never forget you. Especially the Temagami Ketchup Incident, which will be told and retold for years to come. Mary Ann and Chris, Catherine, Patricia and John.

