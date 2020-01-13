Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Lorna Jane KING

Lorna Jane KING Obituary
KING, Lorna Jane On Friday, January 10, 2020 quietly in the comfort of her home surrounded with her family, Lorna reunited with her loving husband and best friend Barry (2013) and son Randy (2016). She will be dearly missed by her children Gary (Beth), Brad and Melinda Johnston (Richard). A cherished grandmother to Ashley (Andre), Bob (Aimie), Matthew (Kellie), Jacob, Luke and Vanessa. Special great-grandmother to Annika and Xavier. Lorna will be remembered for her love of the cottage, the enjoyment in watching her grandchildren play sports, crafts, and most of all her family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy. 10 N of QEW) from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral service in the Chapel 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Entombment at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorna's memory may be made to the , or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020
