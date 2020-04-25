BURTCH, LORNA JUNE March 28, 1925 – April 22, 2020 It is with deep sadness that Linda and Nancy Burtch announce the passing of their beautiful mother, Lorna June Burtch (nee Ridout), on April 22, 2020, at the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor in Toronto. Born in Weston, Ontario, Lorna recently celebrated her 95th birthday. Married for 68 years to her beloved husband, the late Douglas Ashley Burtch, Lorna was cherished by all, especially by her daughters Linda and Nancy, sons-in-law Peter Elson and Michael Timmons and her grandchildren Bradley and Marley. No less a part of the family to Aunt Lorna were her nieces and nephews and the children of her many friends. A special thanks to Maria and Jennifer for making Lorna's days so much happier. Lorna and Doug shared a love of family and friends and various travelling adventures. Lorna's friends were very precious and were held close to her heart across many decades. Lorna loved her early work at CCM and later, as an insurance broker. In retirement, she was active in the Humbervale United Church community and in both Weston and Haliburton as a hospital auxiliary volunteer. Lorna loved cottage life at Redstone Lake, playing golf, euchre and curling. Lorna never lost her zest for life and always loved to sing and dance and it is with a song in our hearts, that we celebrate her final journey. God Bless you, Mom and Lorna. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Lorna's life at a future date. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.