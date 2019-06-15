Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Margaret (Nonnie) GRIFFIN. View Sign Obituary

GRIFFIN, Lorna Margaret (Nonnie) Canadian actress, playwright, author, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 85. Nonnie was a daughter, sister, aunt, mentor and friend to many and Grande Dame of the theatre community. Predeceased by her mother Catherine (Woywitka), father Gilbert, brother John and sisters Mary and Catherine, Nonnie will be fondly remembered by her siblings Bill (Anne), Sandy (Sussi), Tony (Jackie), Pat (Angela), Tita (Paul), and Huffy (Gillie) and her many nieces and nephews (Michele, John, Joe, Jacquie, Catherine, Colleen, Kathy, Jennifer, Brawnwin, Jennifer, Heather, Victor, Dominic and Amelia) and their families. Nonnie was a force of nature who lived life on her own terms. She studied at the Toronto Conservatory and The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, England, and was highly regarded for her roles on stage, screen and radio across Canada and beyond, including CBC radio, Stratford, Toronto, Edinburgh and Broadway. Her talent was showcased in decades of productions such as Hello Dolly, Anne of Green Gables, Polka Dot Door, The Sea (Best Actress 1977-Toronto Star), Carebears, and Bizarre. In her later years, she had a creative flowering, publishing her memoir Showbiz and Other Addictions, at age 69, and writing one-woman plays, Sister Annunciata's Secret, which she took to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, at age 78, and Marilyn-After, which she performed at the United Solo Festival in New York, at age 81, where it won Best International Show. At the time of her death, she was preparing to perform in two other plays she wrote, The Piper's Son and Before Scarlett. Nonnie was also proud to receive her 40-year medallion from A.A. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Heliconian Hall (35 Hazelton Avenue, Toronto) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., and a Memorial Service will also take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Jubilee United Church (40 Underhill Drive, Toronto) from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

