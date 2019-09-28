Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORNA MARY ALICE MARTIN. View Sign Service Information G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel 63 Mimico Ave. Etobicoke , ON M8V 1R2 (416)-251-7531 Obituary

MARTIN, LORNA MARY ALICE (nee ENDACOTT) Passed away in her 91st year, in her Lake Ontario shore home, built by her beloved husband Doug, almost 70 years ago. Surrounded by her gardens and the sound of the waves on her beach, Lorna gracefully completed a rich life. She always coyly smiled that she was born 4 months before the big market crash of 1929 – somewhere she's smiling to see what happens 4 months after her passing. The tragic death of her daughter Lori in 1996 brought not just grief, but a determination to achieve a positive, lasting memorial. Inspiring neighbours, friends, local businesses and service groups, Lorna and Doug built "Lori's Legacy" into a million-dollar fund for cancer care at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto's West End; where the chemotherapy clinic bears her daughter's name. This turning of grief into achievement came as punctuation to a life of community service – notably as President of the Volunteers at Lakeshore Lodge Senior's Home. In addition, Lorna and Doug were passionate defenders of the lakefront, establishing the Lakefront Owners' Association and teaching succeeding generations of new homeowners how to defend against overdevelopment and preserve water quality. They were early environmentalists. Sadly, her success was darkened by the unexpected death of her son John in 2015; shortly after he retired from a long career in the Federal Government. Lorna was predeceased by husband Douglas (2007), daughter Lorna-Lynn (Lori) (1996), son John Charles (2015) and by brothers Jack and Rod Endacott. She is survived by Rod's daughters Sandra, Carolyn and Linda and many cousins and their families in Canada, England and Australia. She will be missed by her wonderful neighbours, family and caring friends. In her last years of life, Lorna became a patient at the chemo clinic that bears her daughter's name. We would like to thank Dr. John Blondal and Clinical Nurse Janet Galbraith and all of their amazing team, for the outstanding care she received and Dr. Jennifer Clement, Lorna's Family Physician, was an incomparable support and friend, the last many years. We would also like to thank Lorna's long term CCAC/LHIN Personal Care Worker Jackie for her loving care and friendship and the management and caregivers of Qualicare for their wonderful care and professionalism throughout their time with Lorna and Dorothy Ley Hospice for their help and guidance the last year. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Toronto, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lori's Room Fund/Lori's Legacy Fund at St. Joseph's Hospital would be appreciated.



MARTIN, LORNA MARY ALICE (nee ENDACOTT) Passed away in her 91st year, in her Lake Ontario shore home, built by her beloved husband Doug, almost 70 years ago. Surrounded by her gardens and the sound of the waves on her beach, Lorna gracefully completed a rich life. She always coyly smiled that she was born 4 months before the big market crash of 1929 – somewhere she's smiling to see what happens 4 months after her passing. The tragic death of her daughter Lori in 1996 brought not just grief, but a determination to achieve a positive, lasting memorial. Inspiring neighbours, friends, local businesses and service groups, Lorna and Doug built "Lori's Legacy" into a million-dollar fund for cancer care at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto's West End; where the chemotherapy clinic bears her daughter's name. This turning of grief into achievement came as punctuation to a life of community service – notably as President of the Volunteers at Lakeshore Lodge Senior's Home. In addition, Lorna and Doug were passionate defenders of the lakefront, establishing the Lakefront Owners' Association and teaching succeeding generations of new homeowners how to defend against overdevelopment and preserve water quality. They were early environmentalists. Sadly, her success was darkened by the unexpected death of her son John in 2015; shortly after he retired from a long career in the Federal Government. Lorna was predeceased by husband Douglas (2007), daughter Lorna-Lynn (Lori) (1996), son John Charles (2015) and by brothers Jack and Rod Endacott. She is survived by Rod's daughters Sandra, Carolyn and Linda and many cousins and their families in Canada, England and Australia. She will be missed by her wonderful neighbours, family and caring friends. In her last years of life, Lorna became a patient at the chemo clinic that bears her daughter's name. We would like to thank Dr. John Blondal and Clinical Nurse Janet Galbraith and all of their amazing team, for the outstanding care she received and Dr. Jennifer Clement, Lorna's Family Physician, was an incomparable support and friend, the last many years. We would also like to thank Lorna's long term CCAC/LHIN Personal Care Worker Jackie for her loving care and friendship and the management and caregivers of Qualicare for their wonderful care and professionalism throughout their time with Lorna and Dorothy Ley Hospice for their help and guidance the last year. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Toronto, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lori's Room Fund/Lori's Legacy Fund at St. Joseph's Hospital would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close