SUGGITT, LORNA MERLE (nee SHEPHEARD) 1922-2019 Born in 1922, in Scarborough, Merle Shepheard married the "greatest guy in the world", Bob Suggitt, in 1943. They had four children: Janet Smith (Doug), Jean Milner (Ted), Julie Danielson (Dan) and Jeff Suggitt (Mary). They lived happily in a small house on Leona Drive in Willowdale for the majority of their marriage. Merle continued to live there after Bob's death in 1976. Merle loved her job as an assistant in Dr. Olynyk's dental office, where she made lasting friendships with her coworkers and patients. Merle was hardworking, but appreciative of life's true luxuries: a ripe tomato, a swim in an Ontario lake and beating her opponents in a card game. Merle was a wonderful and fun grandmother to Teddy, David and Beth, Jane and Nell, Karen and Jillian and a great-grandmother to ten. She had a "kid-respected" enjoyment of Coca-Cola, wind-up toys, wave pools and putting on a snow suit. As a widow, Merle became a world traveller with her friends. She loved Toronto (best drinking water in the world!), but also loved the city of Amsterdam and the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Merle took steel drum lessons because she so loved the sounds of the Caribbean. On some occasions, Merle could be outspoken, but she was sentimental on every occasion. Greeting cards and toasts would cause a swell of emotion and floods of tears. She cared deeply for her family and would spend her weekends traveling between her children's homes. A true original, Merle was fun and sensitive. She always liked to be surrounded by those she loved and her absence will be felt deeply by all who knew and loved her. A family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through

