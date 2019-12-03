HARPLEY, LORNA STELLA (nee MILLER) May 1, 1927 - November 29, 2019 Loving wife of the late Gordon Thomas Harpley. Beloved mother of Stephen (Lynn), Paul (Debra) and Daniel. Cherished grandmother of James, Lianna, Janet, Rachel, Devon and great-grandmother of Levon, Farley, Graysin Henry and Jack. Lorna is survived by her sister Mae Edwards. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, December 5th from 10-11 a.m. at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road (east of St. Clair). Service in the Chapel on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Road.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019