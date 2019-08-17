Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORNE BEARDSALL. View Sign Service Information Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel 289 MAIN ST N Brampton , ON L6X 1N (905)-451-1100 Obituary

BEARDSALL, LORNE Lorne Walter George Beardsall died with family by his side on August 11, 2019, in Brampton, Ontario, aged 90. He was born November 27, 1928 on the family farm near Elmvale, Ontario, to Jennie (Ritchie) and Vernon Beardsall. At age 17, he joined Ontario Hydro, beginning a career that would span 41-years until his retirement. In 1955, Lorne married Barbara Teer of Toronto. It was a loving partnership that lasted 64 years. Genial, helpful, active and curious, Lorne was devoted to his family, a faithful member of Grace United Church, Brampton, a longtime blood donor and a dedicated volunteer, especially with the Children's Aid Society and The BRIDGE Prison Ministry. He loved the family's Kawartha Lakes cottage, camping across Canada and other travel adventures. Lorne is fondly remembered by his wife, Barbara, his children Sandra (Bill Richards) of Saskatoon, Ken (Meeka Aqqiaruq) of Arviat, Nunavut and Colleen Maracle of Brampton; his grandchildren Jamie and Sam Maracle, Arthur, Craig and Patrick Beardsall, and Liam Richards; and many others, including four great-grandchildren and great-niece Laura Kudluk. Survived by brother Robert (Marilyn), Lorne was predeceased by his infant daughter Linda Carol, brother Gilbert, sister Betty Hamm and their spouses. A celebration of Lorne's life will take place Monday, August 26th at 12 p.m. at Grace United Church, 156 Main St. N., Brampton. Donations in memory of Lorne are gratefully suggested to Grace United Church or Regeneration Outreach Community ( regenbrampton.com ). Online condolences may be made at www.scottbrampton.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

