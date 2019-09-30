MOREHOUSE, LORNE CLINTON It is with great sadness that the family of Clinton Morehouse announce his peaceful passing surrounded by his 3 girls, at Southlake Hospital on September 28, 2019. Loving husband and soulmate of Myrna (née Shank) for 51 years. Best dad ever to Jennifer Tyers (Steve) and Stephanie Dalziel (David), much loved brother of Karen Caroe and Wendy Williams (Greg). Adored and fun loving Poppa to Alexis, Emma, Quinn and Ethan. He will be remembered by all for his love, kindness, generosity, sense of humour and gift of storytelling. Our family are deeply grateful to the ICU nurses and doctors at Southlake and the members of the Trillium Gift of Life Network. Family and Friends are invited to meet the family at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private family interment will take place. The family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in memory of Clinton. We love you and will miss you so much.

