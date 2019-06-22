McALEER, LORNE FRANCIS Passed away suddenly at the Minden Hospital, on Friday, June 14, 2019, in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Lois. Dear father of Lorne and Ryan, step-father of Jason, David and Lisa. Grandpa to Nick, Haighlie, Ethan, Cole and Candance. Dear brother of Marlene, Joanne (deceased) and Daniel. Fondly remembered by his family and friends. It was Lorne's wish for cremation. A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations to the The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre of Barrie Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019