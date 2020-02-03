|
FRYER, LORNE KEITH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorne Keith Fryer at Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, NB, on January 27, 2020, loving husband to Leslie and father to Michelle and Brian. Lorne was born in Toronto, Ontario, to the late Robert Vincent Fryer and Lorna Sturk on October 28, 1945. He is survived by his wife, Leslie, daughter Michelle, New Brunswick, son Brian (Brenda) Ottawa, ON, sisters Christine Puttock (Brian), Ottawa, ON, Susan Zarzour (Sami), Naples, Florida, brothers-in-law Paul DesRosiers, NB, David DesRosiers Peru, SA, sister-in-law Donna Birnie, Manitoba and his grandchildren Graham (NB), Nathan and Ander (Ottawa). Lorne was predeceased by his parents and step-mother Doris Elizabeth (Betty) Fryer, sister Barbara MacLean and half-brother Stewart Birnie. Lorne loved the outdoors and spent many hours in his garden. He also enjoyed fishing trips, reading and spending time with family and friends. He worked for many years at Sears Canada head office, Centra and Union Gas Companies and Home Depot. Funeral will be held in Brampton, ON, this coming spring, details to follow. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.mcadamsfh.com He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. May he rest in Peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020