UGOLINI, LORRAINE ANN (nee MALONEY) In her 92nd year, on December 4, 2019, in Port Perry (formerly of Orillia and Toronto). Beloved wife of the late Rocco Frank Ugolini. Loving step-mother of Bernie (predeceased), John (predeceased) and wife Levina, Rocco Jr., Cathy Ugolini, Robert, Randall and wife Susan. Proud Grammy of 14. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held January 25th at the Mundell Funeral Home, Orillia. www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019