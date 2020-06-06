LORRAINE BURBAGE
BURBAGE, LORRAINE On Monday, June 1, 2020 at Burloak Long Term Care facility in Burlington. Lorraine is survived by Leslie, her husband of 72 years, daughter Jane of St. Catharines and predeceased by son David of Burlington in 2011. Lorraine was born in Toronto and graduated from Earl Haig Collegiate in Willowdale, subsequently working in the insurance business in Toronto until her marriage in 1947. She and her husband Les have spent most of their married life as residents of Burlington. In former years she was a volunteer driver for cancer patients and also an ESL teacher. Previously an active member of the Women's Probus Club of Burlington, Lorraine served on their management committee and was recently made an honourary member. In the past she and Les were frequent international travellers for vacations and also enjoyed sailing from Bronte Harbour. Lorraine inspired her children with her indomitable spirit, telling them they could be and do anything they chose in their lives. She was always there to listen and provide support and help, both to her family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be made at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Chapel, 2241 New Street in Burlington. However, in view of the current restrictions applicable to the Covid-19 pandemic, no memorial visitation is planned. Friends who may wish to honour Lorraine's memory are asked to donate to charities of their choice, in lieu of flowers. A private burial has taken place in the family plot at Greenwood cemetery in Burlington. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
