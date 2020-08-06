1/
LORRAINE CLAIRE WRIGHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WRIGHT, LORRAINE CLAIRE (nee SPENCE) B.A., Queen's University, 1950 Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in her 94th year in Ottawa, following a prolonged struggle with dementia. Lorraine, beloved wife of the late J. Peter Wright; loving mother of Tom and his wife Marthe, and the late Susan McGugan; dear mother-in-law of Bob and his wife Suzanne McGugan. Loving Grandma of Alexandre and Michael. Lorraine was born in Ottawa and attended Glebe Collegiate and graduated from Queen's. As a longtime resident of Oakville, Ontario, and winter resident of Hillsboro Beach, Florida, she dedicated her time and energy to charity and community work, fiercely proud of the accomplishments of the Junior League and the May Court of Oakville. Interment will be in the memorial gardens of St. Jude's Anglican Church, Oakville, Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved