WRIGHT, LORRAINE CLAIRE (nee SPENCE) B.A., Queen's University, 1950 Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in her 94th year in Ottawa, following a prolonged struggle with dementia. Lorraine, beloved wife of the late J. Peter Wright; loving mother of Tom and his wife Marthe, and the late Susan McGugan; dear mother-in-law of Bob and his wife Suzanne McGugan. Loving Grandma of Alexandre and Michael. Lorraine was born in Ottawa and attended Glebe Collegiate and graduated from Queen's. As a longtime resident of Oakville, Ontario, and winter resident of Hillsboro Beach, Florida, she dedicated her time and energy to charity and community work, fiercely proud of the accomplishments of the Junior League and the May Court of Oakville. Interment will be in the memorial gardens of St. Jude's Anglican Church, Oakville, Ontario.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store