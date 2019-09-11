Lorraine DAVIS

Service Information
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1S 1T3
(416)-293-5211
Obituary

DAVIS, Lorraine Passed away on September 4, 2019, at the age of 75. Surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her loving husband Byron of 54 years. Devoted and caring mother to Sean (Kelley) and Mark (Marilou). Proud grandmother to Andre, Brianna, Cayden and Kalea. Lorraine is survived by her siblings Patrick, Malcolm and Regina. Predeceased by Clive and Rita. Lorraine will always be lovingly remembered by all those whose lives she touched. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Ogden Chapel on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019
