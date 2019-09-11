Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine DAVIS. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

DAVIS, Lorraine Passed away on September 4, 2019, at the age of 75. Surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her loving husband Byron of 54 years. Devoted and caring mother to Sean (Kelley) and Mark (Marilou). Proud grandmother to Andre, Brianna, Cayden and Kalea. Lorraine is survived by her siblings Patrick, Malcolm and Regina. Predeceased by Clive and Rita. Lorraine will always be lovingly remembered by all those whose lives she touched. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Ogden Chapel on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.