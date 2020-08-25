DUNSTAN, LORRAINE (nee DAFOE) After a brief illness, Lorraine Dunstan (née Dafoe) passed away due to cardiac complications at the age of 83, on August 22, 2020, at the Ottawa Heart Institute. Lorraine is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, David Dunstan. Lorraine was a loving mother to her daughter Michelle Dunstan (Steven Goldbach) and grandmother to her granddaughter Grayson Dunstan Goldbach. Originally from Toronto and one of ten children, Lorraine is also survived by many cherished sisters, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date. Condolences, tributes and donations maybe made at tubmanfuneralhomes.com