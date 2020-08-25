1/1
LORRAINE DUNSTAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUNSTAN, LORRAINE (nee DAFOE) After a brief illness, Lorraine Dunstan (née Dafoe) passed away due to cardiac complications at the age of 83, on August 22, 2020, at the Ottawa Heart Institute. Lorraine is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, David Dunstan. Lorraine was a loving mother to her daughter Michelle Dunstan (Steven Goldbach) and grandmother to her granddaughter Grayson Dunstan Goldbach. Originally from Toronto and one of ten children, Lorraine is also survived by many cherished sisters, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date. Condolences, tributes and donations maybe made at tubmanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved