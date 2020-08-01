1/
LORRAINE EVELYN "GLAD" HADDOCK
HADDOCK, LORRAINE "GLAD" EVELYN (nee GLADWELL) Peacefully, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Frank Haddock. Loving mother of Geoff (Fernanda) and Steve (Gloria). Predeceased by her daughter Leslie Brown (nee Haddock). Cherished grandmother of Alejandra "Alex", Robert, Mark and Andrew. Proud great-grandmother of Jacob and Cole. Glad will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held. Donations in memory of Glad can be made to the Ontario Lung Association or Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
