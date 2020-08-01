HADDOCK, LORRAINE "GLAD" EVELYN (nee GLADWELL) Peacefully, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Frank Haddock. Loving mother of Geoff (Fernanda) and Steve (Gloria). Predeceased by her daughter Leslie Brown (nee Haddock). Cherished grandmother of Alejandra "Alex", Robert, Mark and Andrew. Proud great-grandmother of Jacob and Cole. Glad will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held. Donations in memory of Glad can be made to the Ontario Lung Association or Canadian Cancer Society
