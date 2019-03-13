BAYFORD, LORRAINE FLORENCE Passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Orville. Lorraine will be sadly missed by her daughter Cheryl (Larry Markow) and her son David. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss their Nanna. One of six children, Lorraine was a very strong-willed woman, full of compassion and fun. Her sister Heather (John Morra), brothers Tom (Stella), Bernard and Joe (Sally) have lost a friend as well as a loved one. Lorraine is now safely home in Heaven. The family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Mully Children's Family Canada, or a charity of choice in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, 416-267-4656, with interment immediately following at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road. Online condolences available at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE FLORENCE BAYFORD.
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019