KELLY, LORRAINE FRANCES Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, in her 102nd year. Lorraine was born in Port Dover, Ontario to parents Alan and Marth MacMillan. Predeceased by her dear sister Edith, her beloved son Paul (Judy) and her husband Clare. Lorraine is survived by her daughter Mary Clare Lanziner (David), her son Tom (Sandra) and forever cherished by her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Wednesday, May 29th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. John Vianney Church, 13 Baldwin Lane, Barrie, on Thursday, May 30th at 1 p.m. The family thanks the staff of Mariann Home LTC, Richmond Hill, for the care and comfort they provided for Lorraine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com Lorraine was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, strong in spirit, with a great sense of humour and a sharp wit. She was devoted to her family and friends and will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered by all of them.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019