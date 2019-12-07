JOHNS, LORRAINE GRACE ("The Knobber") Peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Gary Johns and loving mother to son Larry (Joanne) and daughter Sandy. Doting Gram to Danielle (Shaun), Ashley (James), Michael (Lisa), Michael (Michelle) and Jaime (Tammy). Beloved "GG" to Alyssa and lil' Travis. Predeceased by parents Grace and Bill Eames, brother Donald and Auntie Glo, twin sister of Gary. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Gary and Lorraine, now joined together always.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019