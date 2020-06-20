Lorraine GREENSIDES

GREENSIDES, lorraine May 6, 1928 – June 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Bay Ridges Care Home in Pickering, on June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Greensides, loving mother to Cindy Stevens (Dennis) and Jim. She was a wonderful Nanny to Brett, Kristie, Jasmine and James, and she was especially sorry to leave her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Scarlett and Brooklyn. Lorraine will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law, Rita and Carol, and her nieces and nephews. You always knew where Lorraine stood on things, but never did you doubt her love and devotion to her family and friends. Her door was always open and her homes filled with fun and laughter. Lorraine wanted more than anything to be with her family. She was always with us and always will be with us, forever in our hearts. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice, (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be made at courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.