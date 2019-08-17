Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE (AUDRY) HILL. View Sign Obituary

HILL, LORRAINE (AUDRY) (nee HENSHALL) With bravery, humour, and yes, a bit of spunk, we would like to let you know about the death of our mother, (Audry) Lorraine Hill (nee Henshall), on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Toronto in 1932, Lorraine was able to educate herself to a high school level, but as we all well know, intelligence and aptitude is not necessarily linked to education. Lorraine was highly intelligent, very well read and was your go-to girl for editing essays and papers, as well as grammar, spelling and her beloved crossword puzzles. Lorraine met Art (Arthur James) Hill at AYPA and they were married for 50 years and two days, with Art, predeceasing Lorraine, in 2003. Their marriage was full of love and laughter, and yes, some arguments, mostly over us five kids; Barbara, Elizabeth, (Arthur James) Jim, Joseph and Dorothy. Both Art and Lorraine were very proud of their eight grandchildren: Michael, James, Victoria, Holly, Johanna, Maegan, Sarah and Arthur. Diagnosed in 2005, Lorraine proved that Alzheimer's might win in the end, but the battle can be courageously and boldly fought. Lorraine appreciated the love, time and support she received from her children and the employees and management at Ina Grafton Gage Home in Scarborough, Ontario. We would like to thank Dr. Birmingham for his wonderful care, and Boyrana for her practical approach to Lorraine. We thank Sharon and Esther and Sonia and Paulette, Rowena, Rhonah, Woubrist, Jacqueline and Stephen, and all the First-Floor nurses and PSW's who assisted Lorraine, with kindness and respect, in helping her retain her dignity right to the end. We also thank Krissha, Sham, Lilly, Charu and Roni, Latrice and Dom, who were very helpful in adjusting Lorraine's care plan through out her time at IGGH. Then there are Kim and Ruth, who supported us when we couldn't be with Lorraine. Many thanks to Tamera who made sure our mom always had a big smile, and kept Lorraine's space clean. Tamera understands the little things are what are meaningful, as life comes to an end. We will miss our mom very much, as will her sister Dorothy Jean, who Lorraine loved and cared for through out their lives together. We would be amiss not to acknowledge our families and friends, who are our support system and made spending time with our mom easy to manage. A funeral service will be held at a later date where we will commend our mom to the God she loved and trusted.

