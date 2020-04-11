|
|
PEPPIN, Lorraine Isabel (nee DUNCAN) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mom and Nanny, Lorraine Peppin, just days after her 89th Birthday on April 4, 2020 at Hazelton Place Retirement Residence. Beloved wife of the late Russell Norman, sister of the late James Duncan and predeceased by her parents Margaret Higgins and James Duncan. Dear mother of Jana-Sue and Julie Margaret (John). Loving Nanny to Bradley, Brett and Jennifer. Family was very important to Mom; a special highlight was her Sunday night dinners surrounded by many family and friends. Lorraine was also passionate about the world of finance, keeping busy during her time at the Bank of Canada and as bookkeeper for our Dad's business. During this past year, Mom received loving care from the amazing staff at Hazleton Place! She had such happy times on the second floor painting with Daniel and joining the singalong sessions. A special thank you goes out to all the staff at Hazelton Place; especially to the second floor; the nurses; Shivani and the CBI Home Healthcare team; Alona and all her wonderful caregivers. Thanks also to Dr. Jason Baker for all of the care provided to Mom. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a future date. Mom, we know we will see you and Dad again. Please give Dad a big hug from all of us!! xoxo
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020