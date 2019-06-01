EMERY, LORRAINE JOSEPHINE (nee EARLE) August 12, 1930 - April 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Belmont House nursing home, Toronto. She was in the presence of her niece, Karen Ansari and family friend, Winnifred Long. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her nephew, Kevin and Karen's husband, Deepak (Dee), whom she adored. Her siblings Ellen, Rita and William (Billy) also await her in heaven above. Lorraine was a gentle and generous soul who will be missed by the many whose lives she touched. Though she was robbed of her memories by dementia/ Alzheimer's Disease she never lost her ability to socialize, "crack" a joke or her impeccable sense of style and beauty. A very special thanks goes out to all staff on 5 West at Belmont House who went above and beyond in providing care and compassion to Lorraine during her final years in this world. They also provided immense support to me as we held vigil during Lorraine's final weeks. Visitation/funeral (Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel, Toronto) followed by Mass (St. Gabriel's) and interment (Notre Dame-des Neiges Cemetery, Montreal) have taken place. As Angels keep their watch above Please, God, just let her know That we down here do not forget We love and miss her so R.I.P. Lorraine Your loving niece, Karen
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019