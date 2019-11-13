WADE, LORRAINE K. (nee RIOUX) Lorraine Kathryn Wade, age 73, passed away at Scarborough General Hospital, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. She was born June 1, 1946, in Montreal, to Jean Rioux and Yvonne (Beaudry) Rioux. A graduate of the University of Montreal's School of Architecture, she worked for Xerox Canada for 18 years. Lorraine will be lovingly remembered by her husband and soulmate Richard of 48 years. Cherished and greatly missed mother to Gregory (Carly), Laurel (Nebojsa) and Mark in England. Survived by her siblings Yvon (Lucie), Andre, Edmond (Sylvie) and Joslyne (Bernard), sister-in-law Debbie (Jim) and her grandsons, niece, nephews and cousins. Family and friends whose lives she touched are invited to the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation at 12 p.m. with service at 1 p.m., followed by interment at 2:15 p.m., with refreshments afterwards. Our hearts are forever broken but our love is eternal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnybrooke Odette Cancer Centre. Condolences can be shared through the funeral home's online obituaries. www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019