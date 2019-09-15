DORNAN, LORRAINE MARY LUCY (nee LEHMAN) Departed peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, just two hours before her 89th birthday. Wife of the late Ernest Dornan, she is survived by her two loving sons Michael Knowles (Kristi) and Gregory Knowles (Alison), grandchildren Rebecca Stoner (Curtis), Thomas Knowles, Dylan Knowles, Maddie Knowles, Theo Knowles, Valerie Knowles and Claire Knowles, her sister Arlene Schadt (Frederick), brothers Ronald (Joan) and Paul Lehman, nieces Carla, Dana and Krista Lehman and nephew Drew Lehman. She also leaves many good friends and wonderful neighbours.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019