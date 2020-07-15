LORRAINE NAPIER

NAPIER, LORRAINE Passed away peacefully, on June 30, 2020, at Mackenzie Health Centre, after a gradual decline in health, in her 92nd year. She was surrounded by her loving family during the final days of her life. Beloved wife of the late Jack (2006). She will be dearly missed by her sons Cliff (Mary) and Rick (Penny) and her five grandchildren Kaitlyn (Deryck), Heather (Paul), Ryan (Sarah), Ian and Brian. Lorraine is survived by her brother Ron (Helen) Irwin and many nieces and nephews. Her fondest memories were of spending summers at her cottage on Sturgeon Lake with her family and very dear sister in-law Pat Irwin. Lorraine worked for many years at the City of North York in the Property Standards Department where she fostered many long-standing friendships. A very sincere thank you to all of the staff at DelManor Retirement Home, Richmond Hill, for their compassion and dedication to help make Lorraine's past year enjoyable and safe. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a future date. Life is but a stopping place, a pause in what's to be. A resting place along the road, To sweet eternity.



