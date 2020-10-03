1/1
Lorraine Sarah Stewart KING
KING, Lorraine Sarah Stewart (nee MILLAR) December 20, 1930 -

September 18, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Lorraine King on September 18th, 2020 just short of her 90th birthday. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Harold Owen King, her twin sister Lois Colbeck, her eldest sister Beryl Millar and her brother Bob Millar. She is survived by her two loving sons Timothy and Brett King.

Lorraine grew up on a farm in rural Manitoba, where she told us the mosquitos were the size of sparrows but life was good. She always looked back on her childhood fondly, although some years were tough they always had enough to eat. After marrying her husband she moved to Montreal, Quebec City and finally to Toronto. Her Agincourt home and its well-tended garden was her sanctuary. She also loved her cottage in Dorset. Lorraine will be remembered for her loyalty and hard work as guidance secretary at George Vanier Secondary School and her participation in the Agincourt Garden Club. At her request, there will be no service but any donations to The Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Ogden Funeral Home
Other ways to show your sympathy

