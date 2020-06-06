VAN SANTEN, LORRAINE (nee STARR) Lori passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Chester Village in Toronto at the age of 79. She was predeceased by her husband Gerry, her cherished son Chris and her sister Mary Ferguson. Lori will be sadly missed by her daughter Vicki Van Santen (Ross Mann), grandchildren Jada and Tyler and sister Lois Starr. A resident of the Beach for most of her life, Lori was involved in the local community, church and an advocate for her son and his special needs. She was the life of the party which continued when she became a resident at Chester Village in 2015 sharing her laughter, stories and songs. A private family service will be held in June to be followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe for friends and family to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lori to Chester Village or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.