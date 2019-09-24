Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORREEN HARTLEY. View Sign Obituary

HARTLEY, LORREEN (nee RASPBERRY) After a short but courageous battle, it is with broken hearts we announce the passing of a dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Lorreen, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 90. Lorreen is survived by her loving husband Donald of 24 years, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorreen was predeceased by her first husband, Jim Arthur and her three children, Jimmy, Linda and Lorrie Ann. She was proud of being a longtime employee of Eaton's of Canada. On any given day, you could find Lorreen out carpet bowling, playing cards, at the Bingo and living an active, fun life. She adored her grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments. Her light will continue to shine through them.

