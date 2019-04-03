LOUIS FREDERICK NATALE

NATALE, LOUIS FREDERICK Age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lou's life will be held in the Hall of Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., Toronto, on Wednesday, April 3rd from 2 – 4:30 p.m. For further information and to share in memories, please visit his memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019
