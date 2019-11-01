GEORGAREAS, LOUIS "ELIAS" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louis Georgareas, peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Evgenia and his loving children Fouli (Steve), Vicky (Mark), Sophie (Joe) and Michael. Loving brother to Katina (Niko). Cherished Pappou of Johnny (Julie), Maria (Sherman), Peter (Jennifer), Jenny, Alexia and Isabella. Doting great-grandfather to Sarah, Chloe, Beau and Wolf. Louis will be greatly missed by generations of family and lifelong friends, both here and in Greece. Family will receive friends at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 until 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Section 25. In lieu of flowers, we encourage any memorial donations be made to Sunnybrook Foundation - https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute Condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 1, 2019