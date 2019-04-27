GREGORIS, LOUIS It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Louis Gregoris after a lengthy battle on April 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving husband of Nicoletta for 44 years. Beloved father of Vanessa Giulitto and her husband Anthony. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. A private interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Sinai Health Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019