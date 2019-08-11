Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS KARAHALIOS. View Sign Obituary

KARAHALIOS, LOUIS It is with great sadness that the family of Louis Karahalios announce his sudden passing at the age of 77 in Toronto, ON, on August 7, 2019. Louis was born in Elatos, Greece, to John and Xrisanthi Karahalios (both deceased). Beloved husband of Bessi. Loving father of John (Maya) and Jim. Louis will always be fondly remembered by his many friends and family. Viewing will be at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 136 Sorauren Ave., Toronto, ON M6R 2E4, from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 10:30 a.m. and interment at Beechwood Cemetery.

