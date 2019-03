SPENCE, LOUIS With family by his side, Lou passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital, in his 97th year. Reunited with his wife Thelma. Caring father of Phill and David. Cherished grandfather of Kelsey, Grayson (Justine), Brett and Courtney. Proud great-grandfather of Alexander and Kaleb. Dearest father-in-law of Jyl McGunigal and Christine. Survived by his loving sister Grace Kennedy. He will be sadly missed by his entire extended family and all those who knew him. Lou was a man of few words who always carried himself with a quiet dignity. He was a proud member of the Toronto Scottish Regiment who served in WWII overseas. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Sunday, March 3rd from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following the visitation in the Glendale Chapel. As per Lou's wishes, cremation will take place. The family would like to thank the entire staff in the K-Wing at Sunnybrook Hospital for their care and compassion.