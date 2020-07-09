LOUIS VLASIS

VLASIS, LOUIS Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Louis was in his 82nd year. His generosity of spirit and gentle nature will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of the late Nitsa for 57 years. Loving father of Terry (Bessie) and Jim (Angela). Proud Papou of Adonia, Anastasia, Alexandra and Maya. Visitation will be held at the HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, on Friday, July 10th, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 a.m. at ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 30 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto. If desired, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy to the Hellenic Home for the Aged, Scarborough. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca