ASHBEE, LOUISA ANNE 1928 - 2019 Died peacefully in her sleep, May 15, 2019. Survived by husband John, sons John (Mary) and Martin (Pep), step-sisters Gloria and Sheila, grandchildren Clare (Liam), Roxanne (Ashley), Ashley, great-grandchildren Rebecca Rose and Augusta Araminta. She worked for the Peterborough Examiner, the OPP, Children's Aid, the Jockey Club, Baxter Corp. and Sears. She had an amazing work ethic, sense of humour, was fiercely independent, enjoyed her little "drinkie" back in the day. Her favourite saying was "jolly good". Thank you to the staff at Hearthstone by the Bay, GM Norma Jean and the PSWs.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2019