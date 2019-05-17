LOUISA ANNE ASHBEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISA ANNE ASHBEE.
Obituary

ASHBEE, LOUISA ANNE 1928 - 2019 Died peacefully in her sleep, May 15, 2019. Survived by husband John, sons John (Mary) and Martin (Pep), step-sisters Gloria and Sheila, grandchildren Clare (Liam), Roxanne (Ashley), Ashley, great-grandchildren Rebecca Rose and Augusta Araminta. She worked for the Peterborough Examiner, the OPP, Children's Aid, the Jockey Club, Baxter Corp. and Sears. She had an amazing work ethic, sense of humour, was fiercely independent, enjoyed her little "drinkie" back in the day. Her favourite saying was "jolly good". Thank you to the staff at Hearthstone by the Bay, GM Norma Jean and the PSWs.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.