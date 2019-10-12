Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISA "JOY" SUTHERLAND. View Sign Service Information W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd. 430 Huron Street Stratford , ON N5A 5T7 (519)-271-7411 Obituary

SUTHERLAND, LOUISA "JOY" (nee MacPHERSON) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Stratford in her 89th year. Born in Chesley, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Clifford MacPherson and former Louisa Marie Graper. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Kenneth Sutherland, whom she married in Toronto on October 2, 1954. Cherished mother to Mark and Becky of Newmarket, Paul and wife Charmaine of Stratford, David and wife Maureen of Kitchener. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jamie, Caley (Sean), Amy, Corry and Sean and was Great-Grandma to Lily. She was the loving Grandma Joy to Mackenzie and Madison Burton. Joy is survived by sisters Bonnie McClevis, Gwen (Carl) Marklevitz, brother Jim (Mary), and many loved nieces and nephews. Her life was devoted to caring for and giving to others. She touched countless lives by sharing her joy of life, positive outlook and limitless compassion. Cremation has taken place at request of the family. There will be no funeral service but a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, 519-271-7411.

SUTHERLAND, LOUISA "JOY" (nee MacPHERSON) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Stratford in her 89th year. Born in Chesley, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Clifford MacPherson and former Louisa Marie Graper. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Kenneth Sutherland, whom she married in Toronto on October 2, 1954. Cherished mother to Mark and Becky of Newmarket, Paul and wife Charmaine of Stratford, David and wife Maureen of Kitchener. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jamie, Caley (Sean), Amy, Corry and Sean and was Great-Grandma to Lily. She was the loving Grandma Joy to Mackenzie and Madison Burton. Joy is survived by sisters Bonnie McClevis, Gwen (Carl) Marklevitz, brother Jim (Mary), and many loved nieces and nephews. Her life was devoted to caring for and giving to others. She touched countless lives by sharing her joy of life, positive outlook and limitless compassion. Cremation has taken place at request of the family. There will be no funeral service but a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, 519-271-7411. wgyoungfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close