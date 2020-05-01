LOUISE CATHERINE ANTHONY
ANTHONY, LOUISE CATHERINE (nee MANION) August 9, 1944 - April 27, 2020 Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 27, 2020. Louise was the beloved wife of the late Barry Michael. Barry and Louise married in 1967, and resided in Toronto. Louise, a skilled typist, spent years working at home, raising her children, and transcribing court reports, before moving to the Toronto Catholic School Board to work as a secretary. Even though retired, she will be missed by her school family at Monsignor Percy Johnson High School. Louise was the dearly loved mom to Carole Black (Philip), Jim, and Robert (Tara). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Peter, Andrew, Adam and Jacob. Grandma was always available to babysit and spend time with her beloved grandsons. Predeceased by parents Clement and Adelaide. Dear sister of Jim (Joan) Manion and predeceased by Theresa (Don) Reynolds and John Manion. Aunt Louise will be sadly missed by her many nephews and nieces from the Manion, Reynolds and Anthony families. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service to take place with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family plans a memorial Mass and reception as soon as governmental restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sharelife and the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.
