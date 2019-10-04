God called Louise unexpectedly on September 29, 2019, at the age of 67. She will be forever missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Angelo. Cherished by her dear children Matthew (Sara) and Amanda (Richard) and loving nonna to Chloe, Avery and Alexandra. Beloved sister to Glenn (Linda), Daniela (Joe), Emi (Frank) and loving zia to Tania, Mark, Natalie (John), Stephanie (Tony), Marisa and Vanessa. Survived by her mother, Antonietta and predeceased by her father Leo and in-laws Vincenzo and Caterina. She will be held dear in all the hearts of her family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke (1810 Albion Rd., 416-679-1803), on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at St. Davids Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., Maple). If so, donations in memory of Louise, may be made to Sick Kids Hospital. The family wishes to extend their thanks for all the love and support received during this difficult time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2019