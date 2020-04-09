|
KING, LOUISE (nee CHALMERS) May 20, 1931 - April 2, 2020 (88 years) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Louise. She was a devoted and loving mom to Denise Jeanes (Brian), Heather Davis (Craig) and Jackie Avery (Jason). She was also the proud Nanny to Alison Janssen (Adam), Meaghan King, Hayley Spencer (Luke), Melissa Jeanes (Nick), Nolan Forrester and Caitlin Avery and a proud great-grandmother to Avalyn, Beau, Ella and James. She will be greatly missed by her two older sisters Marge and Grace, as well as many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Promenade in Orleans, Ontario, who took great care in looking after our mother during her final days. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Toronto Hospital for Sick Kids.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020