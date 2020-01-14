Home

Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
LOUISE MARIE PANTALEO Obituary
PANTALEO, LOUISE MARIE It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing on January 11, 2019, of Louise, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Domenico Pantaleo for almost 65 years. Cherished mother of Nick (Loretta), Jim (Michelle) and Carol. Devoted and caring "grandma" to Stephanie, Kristine, Danielle, Brandon, Amanda, Julia and Lucas. Proudest great-grandmother of Mason. Loving daughter of the late James and Lucy Lombard. Dear sister of the late Julie Wallis (Mike). Louise will be dearly missed by all her knew her. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal and entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com. The family is very grateful for the caring doctors and nurses at Mackenzie Health and her personal care workers, Dasola and Yemisi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mackenzie Health Foundation Palliative Care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
