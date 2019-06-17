RODGERS, Louise (nee SPENCER) Passed peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late James Rodgers. Dear mother of Fred (Roslyn), Violet (Merril) and late James Jr. Dearly missed by her eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 54 St. Paul's Crescent, Barrie on Tuesday, June 18th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Donations to RVH Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019