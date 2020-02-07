|
|
STAFFORD, LOUISE "We'll meet again, Don't know where, Don't Know when, But I know we'll meet again some sunny day" -Vera Lynn Louise Alexandria Stafford, of Toronto, Ontario and Mont Tremblant Quebec passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 84, in Toronto. Predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years Jack Stafford, her brother Victor, and her mother Lidia. Louise will be greatly missed by her two sons, Bruce and Jackson, her daughter-in-law Oksana and her mother Raisa. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew, Reid, Sloane and Paulina. Survived by her sister-in-law Maria and her brother Eddie. Louise came to Canada from Germany in September, 1951, and went on to graduate from Ryerson College in Toronto, as a lab technician, working at the Toronto General Hospital. Later in life she was a restaurateur working by the side of her son, Chef Bruce, at their restaurant The L'Abbe Du Nord in Mont Tremblant. Louise was an avid traveller, gourmet cook, bridge player, history enthusiast, opera buff, mother and fashionista that would always turn heads; especially that of her late husband Jack. Her passion was food, stately homes, antiques and travelling around the world to seek out churches, museums, and cultural events that highlighted the places she visited. From walking along the ramparts of the Great Wall of China, to climbing the pyramids of Ancient Egypt, Central America and Mexico to exploring the Middle East and roaming countries of India, China, Russia and Europe with the wealth of churches and museums to the tropical islands of the Caribbean and of course, her time spent wintering with Jack in the paradise of Puerto Aventuras on the Mexican Riviera. Louise would like to thank the staff and nurses at Maynard's nursing home for their wonderful care, and to the doctors and nurses of the palliative care team at Mount Sinai Hospital, who assisted her at the end of life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." A cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for Louise will be held at later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020