Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE VICTORIA STEPHENSON. View Sign

STEPHENSON, LOUISE VICTORIA With Heavy Hearts we announce the passing of our wonderful Mom, Louise Victoria Stephenson, peacefully in her sleep early Friday Morning, March 29, 2019, at the age of 88. Lou joins her loving husband of 66 years, Bill, predeceased in 2014. Lovingly referred to as Mom, Lucy, Momma Lou, Nana, Grandma, Grandma Lou, Luyiza, she was a positive life force to all she met. Louise leaves behind her adult children, Ron (Gail), Terry (Freda), Doug (Sue), Pam (Ed) and Julie (Peter). A Loving Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who will carry on with her legacy of love. Born Louise Victoria Stephenson (Okrainetz) on May 24, 1930, in Port Alberni, BC. Mike and Mary Okraintetz emigrated from Eastern Europe and started a family, Lou being the youngest of three, predeceased by brother Ted and sister Stella. From a young age, Louise had a zest for life and as a teenager met the love of her life, a handsome and charming young radio broadcaster, Bill Stephenson. They married and started their life in British Columbia having four of their five children, eventually moving to Ontario in 1962. Louise was never one to sit still, with a husband travelling and 5 children at home she made a full life for herself and her family. People fondly remember Louise's successful gift shop in Port Credit "The Pink Tulip". Lou always had time for others. She was a volunteer at the Mississauga Hospital in the gift shop and taught Sunday School in Mississauga. Always charitable, Lou created a safe space for young girls to learn independence and life skills. Louise was an amazing Nana! Whether it was letting her grandchildren play dress up with all of her clothes and high heels, planting a vegetable garden, outside Easter egg hunts, making her homemade strawberry jam, best pancakes and fabulous family dinners. Her Love for family togetherness will always be carried on. Lou loved to travel and saw more of this world than most of us can dream of. Bill's career offered them the opportunity to travel the world and attend many Olympics and the Canada Russian Series to name a few. With 5 children vacations were hectic but she always found a hidden gem of a cottage that held the entire family plus any number of friends. Thank You to Dr. Britto, Dr. Wong, all the staff at Malton Village and Sunrise who cared for and showed her the love and respect she deserved. A Private Family Funeral will be held to celebrate Mom's Beautiful Life. Donations may be made in Louise's name to Parkinson Canada (

STEPHENSON, LOUISE VICTORIA With Heavy Hearts we announce the passing of our wonderful Mom, Louise Victoria Stephenson, peacefully in her sleep early Friday Morning, March 29, 2019, at the age of 88. Lou joins her loving husband of 66 years, Bill, predeceased in 2014. Lovingly referred to as Mom, Lucy, Momma Lou, Nana, Grandma, Grandma Lou, Luyiza, she was a positive life force to all she met. Louise leaves behind her adult children, Ron (Gail), Terry (Freda), Doug (Sue), Pam (Ed) and Julie (Peter). A Loving Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who will carry on with her legacy of love. Born Louise Victoria Stephenson (Okrainetz) on May 24, 1930, in Port Alberni, BC. Mike and Mary Okraintetz emigrated from Eastern Europe and started a family, Lou being the youngest of three, predeceased by brother Ted and sister Stella. From a young age, Louise had a zest for life and as a teenager met the love of her life, a handsome and charming young radio broadcaster, Bill Stephenson. They married and started their life in British Columbia having four of their five children, eventually moving to Ontario in 1962. Louise was never one to sit still, with a husband travelling and 5 children at home she made a full life for herself and her family. People fondly remember Louise's successful gift shop in Port Credit "The Pink Tulip". Lou always had time for others. She was a volunteer at the Mississauga Hospital in the gift shop and taught Sunday School in Mississauga. Always charitable, Lou created a safe space for young girls to learn independence and life skills. Louise was an amazing Nana! Whether it was letting her grandchildren play dress up with all of her clothes and high heels, planting a vegetable garden, outside Easter egg hunts, making her homemade strawberry jam, best pancakes and fabulous family dinners. Her Love for family togetherness will always be carried on. Lou loved to travel and saw more of this world than most of us can dream of. Bill's career offered them the opportunity to travel the world and attend many Olympics and the Canada Russian Series to name a few. With 5 children vacations were hectic but she always found a hidden gem of a cottage that held the entire family plus any number of friends. Thank You to Dr. Britto, Dr. Wong, all the staff at Malton Village and Sunrise who cared for and showed her the love and respect she deserved. A Private Family Funeral will be held to celebrate Mom's Beautiful Life. Donations may be made in Louise's name to Parkinson Canada ( www.parkinson.ca ). Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close