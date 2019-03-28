ZAWADZKI, Louise Violet (nee KING) January 3, 1929 – March 23, 2019 Peacefully, Saturday at Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband, John Zawadzki, sisters Betty and Ruth and brother Dick. Survived by the niece and nephews she loved so much; Carol, Bobby, Don, Ross and Jim. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral Service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church (1691 Bloor Street West.), on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Society.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Violet ZAWADZKI.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019