Lourdes Amelia LALOG

Obituary

LALOG, Lourdes Amelia On Sunday, November 10, 2019, Lourdes Amelia Lalog, at the age of 79, lost her battle with dementia and died peacefully in her bed at Bendale Acres Long Term Care Retirement Home. Lourdes is survived by her 3 daughters: Rhoda Lalog and partner Andrew Gobind, Gracielle Chandler and husband Gary Chandler; Sheila Lalog and partner Anthony Stevenson; and 3 grandchildren Grayson, Guile and Gabriel. A devout Catholic, an inspiring writer, a creative and light-hearted soul, Lourdes' warm smile will forever be etched in our hearts and minds. She was deeply loved as a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend while on this earth and is now reunited with her love in heaven, her late husband, Mariano Lalog. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Ogden Funeral Homes (4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough) from 5-9 p.m. The mass service will be held at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church (10 Washburn Way, Scarborough) on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial service to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens (2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough).
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019
