FURMAN, LUBA (nee PALLA) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Chartwell Long Term Care in Aurora, at the age of 91 years. Reunited with her loving husband Al. Cherished mother of Elinor and Ken. Proud and devoted Nana to Tal, Lauren and Wyatt. Luba was a passionate gardener and grandmother and she will be greatly missed by her brother Olek Palla, her nieces and nephews and all who knew her. As per Luba's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Chartwell Long Term Care in Aurora for their compassionate care and support.

